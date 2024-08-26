J&K assembly elections: Sikh outfit to contest three seats

A Sikh organisation on Monday (August 26, 2024) announced that it would contest assembly polls from three seats in Jammu and Kashmir.

The All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) said in a statement that it has decided to field S Pushvinder Singh from Tral in Pulwama district.

However, the candidates from Central Shalteng in Srinagar and Baramulla will be announced later on, it said.

APSCC chairman Jagmohan Singh Raina said the committee is banking on the support of majority community for the success of its candidates.

He appealed to the members of the majority community to come forward and support the members of the Sikh community.

Mr. Raina said support from members of majority community will ensure victory of community members.

He said it will send a positive message from Kashmir and it will change the narrative that Kashmiris pursue separatism and are anti-national.

Polls to the 90-member J&K assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, while results will be announced on October 4.