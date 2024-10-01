J&K Assembly Elections 2024: Valmiki community votes for first time in polls in UT

Long denied the right to vote, members of the Valmiki community exercised their franchise for the first time in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections on Tuesday (October 1, 2024) and termed it as a "historic moment".

The Valmikis were originally brought to J&K in 1957 from Punjab's Gurdaspur district for sanitation work by the State Government.

"I am a first-time voter at the age of 45. In my lifetime. We are thrilled and filled with enthusiasm to participate in J&K's Assembly Elections for the first time. It is like a big festival for us," Gharu Bhati, who voted at a polling station in Jammu, said.

Also Read: J&K Assembly Polls Phase 3 updates: October 1, 2024

Mr. Bhati, who has led efforts for over 15 years to secure citizenship rights for his community said, "This is a festival for the entire Valmiki community. We have voters as old as 80 and as young as 18. Two generations before us were denied this right, but justice prevailed when Article 370 was abrogated, granting us citizenship of J&K." "For decades, our community, brought here for sanitation work, was denied basic rights, including the right to vote and citizenship of J&K. It is a historic moment for the entire Valmiki community," he said.

The Valmikis along with West Pakistan refugees and Gurkha communities comprise around 1.5 lakh people. They reside in various parts of Jammu, Samba, and Kathua districts, particularly in border areas.

Approximately 12,000 members of the community residing in Gandhi Nagar and Dogra Hall areas were previously deprived voting rights, education, job opportunities, and land ownership due to absence of a State subject certificate.

"Two generations of our people have lived without these rights, but justice prevailed with the abrogation of Article 370. We were once a dark spot on Jammu and Kashmir's justice and constitutional framework. Today, as part of the largest democracy in the world, Valmiki Samaaj, West Pakistan refugees, and Gurkha communities have finally gained their constitutional rights after 75 years," Mr. Bhati said.

With the revocation of Article 370, both West Pakistan refugees and Valmikis can now buy land, apply for jobs, and participate in elections in J&K. The Valmiki community can explore alternative livelihoods as well.

"Today, we are voting. Tomorrow, we will represent our people. This marks the beginning of a new era in our lives. We will bring our issues to the Assembly. Imagine, a member of our community, who once only saw scavenging as their fate, can now aspire to be an MLA or even a Minister. That's the magnitude of change we're witnessing," Mr. Bhati said.

Standing in a long queue, 19-year-old Komal shared the same sentiment, saying, "I am fortunate to vote. My 74-year-old grandmother is also voting today. I'm happy that the era of injustice and discrimination has ended." Another community member, 22-year old Aikta Mathoo along with his 53-year-old father, a sanitation worker, cast his vote at the Gandhi Nagar polling station.

"We both are voting for the first time. My father failed to vote in past elections. He could not get a better job here. Now I aspire to become a judge. The credit goes to the central government, who abrogated Article 370 and made us citizens in J&K," he said.

The primary demand of the Valmiki community is improvement in their living conditions.

With their newfound voting rights, they are optimistic about advocating for better housing, education, and employment opportunities for the community.