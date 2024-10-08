GIFT a SubscriptionGift
J&K Assembly election results: Mehbooba Mufti says Centre should let J&K govt function without interference

Mehbooba Mufti congratulated the National Conference leadership on its victory and said her party would play the role of a constructive opposition

Updated - October 08, 2024 03:51 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference on the day of the results of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti addresses a press conference on the day of the results of Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in J&K, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) said the Centre should take a lesson from the decisive verdict of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls and "not meddle" in the affairs of the upcoming National Conference-Congress government.

She congratulated the National Conference leadership on its victory and said her party would play the role of a constructive opposition.

"I congratulate the NC leadership for its spectacular win. I also want to congratulate the people of J-K for voting for a stable government and not a hung assembly because the people faced several problems especially after August 5, 2019. A stable and strong government is very important for the redressal of those problems," Ms. Mufti told reporters.

"It seemed that if there was not a clear mandate, then there would be some misadventure," she said.

The PDP chief said the Centre should take a lesson from the verdict and "not meddle" in the government's affairs.

"If they do that, it will be disastrous and worse than what has happened to them now," she said.

Ms. Mehbooba further said, "They (people) thought the NC-Congress alliance will provide a stable government and fight the BJP and keep it away. I think that is the biggest reason (for the victory of the NC-Congress alliance)." The PDP chief also expressed her gratitude to her party leaders and cadre who worked for it "even in such a difficult situation" and appealed to them to not lose heart.

"We will play the role of a constructive opposition. The issues of the people do not end with an election," she said.

Published - October 08, 2024 03:50 pm IST

