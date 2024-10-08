Jammu Kashmir 2024 polls: Independents who trumped NC-Congress

Story so far:Jammu-Kashmir’s first Assembly election since losing its statehood has given the J&K National Conference (NC) and Congress alliance a clear lead. However, with many independent candidates in the fray, BJP seems to have made inroads into India’s only Muslim-majority territory. With seven independents leading in seats and many more cutting into NC’s vote share, these candidates have been a focus point in these elections.

An analysis of the independent candidates leading in the polls currently reveals, two former NC leaders – Shabir Ahmad Kullay (Shopian), Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Thannamandi), two former Congress leaders – Satish Sharma (Chhamb), Choudhary Mohammad Akram (Surankote), one doctor-turned-politician Dr Rameshwar Singh (Bani), Payare Lal Sharma (Inderwal) and jailed Awami Ittihad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Rashid’s brother - Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh (Langate).

Here’s a look at these candidates and their poll battle

Shabir Ahmad Kullay (Shopian)

Contesting from Shopian in the 2014 elections, Shabir Ahmad Kullay trumped NC’s Rafi Ahmad by a margin of 7000 votes. After his win, he joined NC in the hopes that he will be fielded in the upcoming polls by the party. However, as Shopian fell under Congress’ share of seats in the coalition’s pact, he was denied a ticket. A miffed Mr. Kullay quit NC and is currently leading by 3500 votes in Shopian. His closest contender is J&K People’s Conference’s (JKPC) Irfan Sultan Pandithpuri while Congress’s Irshad Hussain Ganaie is trailing by 12000 votes.

Muzaffar Iqbal Khan (Thannamandi)

A similar disappointment was faced by Muzafar Iqbal Khan, who lost out on an NC ticket from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) reserved seat Thannamandi as it fell under Congress’ share. Mr. Khan, who is a former judge, quit from the NC claiming that he felt ignored after ‘serving NC for generations’. His independent bid has been challenged by BJP’s Mohd Iqbal Malik who is trailing by 6500 votes while Congress’ Mohd Shabir Khan is trailing by 24160 votes.

Satish Sharma (Chhamb)

Senior Congress leader Satish Sharma quit from the party after being denied a ticket for the Chhamb Assembly constituency in these polls. Congress opted for former deputy CM Tara Chand who had resigned from the Congress in 2022 to support Ghulam Nabi Azad – the Congress’ veteran J&K face – who split away to form the Democratic Azad Party (DAP). As Mr. Chand had returned to Congress, Mr. Sharma, who was campaigning for the party in Chhamb, was stiffed. A disgruntled Mr. Sharma is now contesting as an independent and is currently leading 6800 votes against BJP’s Rajeev Sharma. Mr. Chand is trailing by 17000 votes.

Choudhary Mohammad Akram (Surankote)

Congress MLA Choudhary Mohammed Akram who represented the Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat – Surankote – was denied a ticket by the party this time. Facing party rival Mohd Shahnawaz, Mr. Akram won the seat by 8851 votes as an Independent candidate.

Pyare Lal Sharma (Inderwal)

A battle of Independents saw Pyare Lal Sharma defeat fellow independent candidate Ghulam Mohd Saroori by 643 votes in the poll battle for Inderwal. Congress’ Mohd. Zafarullah finished third with 12,553 votes.

Dr Rameshwar Singh (Bani)

Doctor-turned-politician Dr. Rameshwar Singh’s poll debut has been triumphant as he defeated BJP’s Jewan Lal by 2048 votes. The seat which has been held by BJP since 2008 also saw DAP’s Gouri Shanker in the contest.

Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh (Langate)

AIP’s acting president Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh is seeking to represent Langate in place of his brother – Engineer Rashid. Mr. Rashid, who defeated Mr. Abdullah and JKPC chief Sajad Lone in the recent Lok Sabha polls from Baramulla, has been in jail since 2019 in an NIA terror-funding and money laundering case. Taking up his elder brother’s mantle, Mr. Sheikh, a teacher by profession, will likely retire from his job if elected to the Assembly. He is currently leading by 2812 votes against JKPC’s Irfan Sultan Pandithpuri.

