Jammu and Kashmir polls: People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone files nomination from Handwara, Kupwara

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday (September 12, 2024) filed nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from the twin seats of Handwara and Kupwara.

Mr. Lone, the separatist-turned-mainstream politician, has represented Handwara Assembly segment in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly.

Mr. Lone had recently said he would contest from Kupwara also after people of the Assembly segment requested him.

The People's Conference chief, who lost the parliamentary polls earlier this year from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir, first filed nomination from Handwara constituency.

Later, he filed nomination from Kupwara as well. He was accompanied by senior leaders of the party and his supporters.

Mr. Lone was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls by former MLA and Awami Ittehad Party supremo Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid.

While the People's Conference chief stood third in the polls, National Conference (NC) vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah came second.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Lone exuded confidence of his success, saying he has full faith in the people of the Kupwara district.

He also criticised Mr. Abdullah for framing political opponents as agents — a reference to the NC leader accusing Mr. Rashid of being a proxy of the BJP.