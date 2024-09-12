GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Jammu and Kashmir polls: People's Conference chief Sajjad Lone files nomination from Handwara, Kupwara

Mr. Lone, the separatist-turned-mainstream politician, has represented Handwara Assembly segment in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly

Published - September 12, 2024 10:40 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference president Sajjad Lone being greeted by the party workers as he files his nomination papers for the J&K Assembly elections, in Kupwara on September 12, 2024.

Jammu and Kashmir People’s Conference president Sajjad Lone being greeted by the party workers as he files his nomination papers for the J&K Assembly elections, in Kupwara on September 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone on Thursday (September 12, 2024) filed nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections from the twin seats of Handwara and Kupwara.

Mr. Lone, the separatist-turned-mainstream politician, has represented Handwara Assembly segment in the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir legislative Assembly.

Mr. Lone had recently said he would contest from Kupwara also after people of the Assembly segment requested him.

JKPC to fight for ‘pre-2019 constitutional position of J&K’, says party manifesto

The People's Conference chief, who lost the parliamentary polls earlier this year from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat in north Kashmir, first filed nomination from Handwara constituency.

Later, he filed nomination from Kupwara as well. He was accompanied by senior leaders of the party and his supporters.

Mr. Lone was defeated in the Lok Sabha polls by former MLA and Awami Ittehad Party supremo Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid.

While the People's Conference chief stood third in the polls, National Conference (NC) vice president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah came second.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Lone exuded confidence of his success, saying he has full faith in the people of the Kupwara district.

He also criticised Mr. Abdullah for framing political opponents as agents — a reference to the NC leader accusing Mr. Rashid of being a proxy of the BJP.

Published - September 12, 2024 10:40 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.