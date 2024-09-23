GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will be your voice in parliament, says Rahul Gandhi to people of J&K

The Congress leader said downgrading J&K into a Union Territory was an injustice done to the people of J&K.

Updated - September 23, 2024 04:52 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally Srinagar on September 23, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addresses an election rally Srinagar on September 23, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday (September 23, 2024) promised to be the voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir in Parliament, reiterating the Congress party's commitment to put pressure on the BJP-ruled Centre to restore J&K's statehood.

"Whenever you need me, you just have to give me an order and I will be present before you. I will raise your issues in Parliament. You know the special relationship I have with you. I do not have to even mention it," Mr. Gandhi told an election rally in the Zainakote area on the city's outskirts.

"I will be your voice in parliament," he told the gathering.

Mr. Gandhi said the biggest issue for the people of J&K is the restoration of the statehood. "We guarantee that it will be restored. If the BJP does not give it you (after elections), we will ensure that it is restored."

The Congress leader said downgrading J&K into a Union Territory was an injustice done to the people of J&K.

"Your democratic right has been snatched by downgrading the state into a UT," he said.

Referring to the now defunct HMT watch factory, located at the stone's throw from the venue of the rally, Gandhi said the BJP has closed many such factories across the country.

He accused the Modi-led government of benefitting only 25 businessmen of the country, while ignoring the common people. "For 25 people, he waived ₹16 lakh crore loan. They do not waive off loans of poor, farmers, labourers, students, and women."

"They brought a flawed GST, and effected demonestisation and forced the closure of small and medium businesses. The result has been that the youths of the country including J&K are not getting jobs. They may have college and university degrees, but they are not getting jobs. This is the gift of Narendra Modi. This is his politics," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio show 'Mann ki Baat', Mr. Gandhi said Modi makes long and "meaningless" speeches, but is not willing to address the issues of the country.

"He only talks about his Mann Ki baat and not Kaam ki baat. Kaam ki baat is to give jobs and vision to the youth, reduce and restore statehood to J&K. No one is listening to your Mann ki Baat (anymore)," Mr. Gandhi said at the rally.

Published - September 23, 2024 04:43 pm IST

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / Indian National Congress / Rahul Gandhi

