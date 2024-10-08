Jammu and Kashmir election results 2024: Constituency-wise trends, leads and wins

The counting of votes for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections across 90 constituencies, held in three phases is under way on Tuesday (October 8, 2024). Over 63.9% turnout was reported across three phases with the highest turnout at Udhampur of 72.91%.

This result will give the union territory its first elected government since 2019 when Article 370 was abrogated.

The Congress-National Conference alliance, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are the main stakeholders in the keenly watched assembly election.

The first assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014 were held over three phases.