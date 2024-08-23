GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammu and Kashmir election: National Conference-Congress seat-sharing final for majority of constituencies

The NC and Congress announced a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019

Updated - August 23, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Published - August 23, 2024 02:46 pm IST - SRINAGAR

PTI
National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress has been finalised for a majority of assembly seats.

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday said seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress has been finalised for a majority of assembly seats. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah on Friday (August 23, 2024) said seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress has been finalised for a majority of assembly seats in Jammu and Kashmir, and that parleys were underway to reach consensus over the remaining constituencies.

The NC and Congress on Thursday (August 22, 2024) announced a pre-poll alliance for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, which is going to polls for the first time since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

"Consensus has been reached to a large extent. I can tell you that we have reached a consensus on the maximum seats out of the 90," Mr. Abdullah told reporters in Kulgam district of south Kashmir.

Election Commission to deploy over 400 observers for J&K and Haryana Assembly elections

Mr. Abdullah, who is accompanying party's candidate from D H Pora constituency Sakina Itoo for filing of nomination, said discussions over the rest of the seats were going on and the alliance partners will soon finalise the seat-sharing arrangement.

"On few seats, we are adamant and on some others, the local leaders of the Congress are adamant. There will be meetings today as well and we will try to sort out the rest of the seats so as to announce our candidates," he added.

The former Chief Minister of the erstwhile state of J&K, however, refused to share further details.

​On the right path: On the announcement of elections in Jammu and Kashmir 

Asked when the party would announce its candidates for the rest of the seats going to polls in the first phase, Omar said there is no hurry.

"Which party has announced its candidates so far? A party has cleverly named people as constituency in-charges, our constituency in-charges have been working for the last ten years. So, why are you after our lists, ask them. Our list will have to be out in any case by August 27," he said, apparently referring to the PDP.

The Congress-NC alliance was announced by NC president Farooq Abdullah after Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge held discussions with the NC leadership here on Thursday (August 22, 2024).

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three phases -- September 18, September 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will be held on October 4.

