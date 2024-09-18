Jammu and Kashmir Assembly phase I polls peaceful; record a 58.85% turnout

Voters turned out in large numbers in the 24 Jammu and Kashmir constituencies which went to the polls in the first phase of the Assembly election on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), registering a polling percentage of 58.85%. There was a clear increase in turnout in all 16 seats in the militancy-affected areas of the Kashmir valley, in comparison to the last Assembly election held a decade ago, with many voters and candidates expressing hope that the democratic exercise will bring change to the region.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, phase I: Highlights

“Kishtwar recorded the highest turnout of 77% and Pulwama lowest at 46%. Peaceful polling was observed in J&K. There are no instances where we have to go for repoll,“ J&K’s Chief Electoral Officer P.K. Pole said.

Upbeat about the voter turnout, India’s Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that all sections of society had responded to the call of democracy wholeheartedly. “Long queues of voters at the polling stations showcased to the entire world, the deep trust and confidence of the people of J&K in the democratic exercise,” Mr. Kumar said in New Delhi.

Voting from ‘boycott capitals’

The eight seats of the Chenab Valley in Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban recorded between 68% and 70% polling till 5 p.m, while the newly created constituency of Paddar-Nagseni in Kishtwar registered a record turnout of 76.80%.

The intensity of local participation was evident from the women who swarmed the polling booths. An election official said that three sisters with hearing and speech impairments had “made their voices heard by voting at a polling station in Kuthyara Dhadkai, Bhaderwah, Doda”.

Compared to the Lok Sabha election held in April and May this year, there were much longer queues outside polling booths in the Pulwama and Shopian Assembly segments in south Kashmir. The banned Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JeI) decision to field independent candidates has also contributed to the growth in voting percentage in these areas otherwise known as the ‘boycott capitals’ of Kashmir.

Bullish on democracy

“We see democracy as a platform to resolve all issues and achieve lasting solutions,” said Ghulam Qadir Wani, a JeI leader who heads a special panel of the banned organisation on elections, after casting his vote in Pulwama’s Gusoo village. Mr. Wani said he saw these elections as a means to bring “political stability and an end to corruption in J&K”. In Kulgam, where a JeI-backed candidate is taking on the veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader M.Y. Tarigami, the voting turnout jumped slightly from 58.44% in 2014 to 59.58% by 5 p.m. Kulgam district, with three Assembly segments, recorded an approximate aggregate voter turnout of 62.46%.

This first phase of polling in south Kashmir is likely to determine the fate of the Peoples Democratic Party, which had won 11 out of the 16 Assembly segments in this region in 2014, and emerged as the erstwhile State’s largest party with 28 seats. Two key faces, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti and youth leader Waheed-ur-Rehmaan Parra, are contesting from south Kashmir this time around. “Young and old came out to cast their votes. Delhi must honour this mandate and ensure that the election is free, fair, and transparent,” the junior Ms. Mufti said, after casting her vote from her hometown of Bijbehara.

Hustle and bustle were palpable outside polling booths in Pulwama. Many first-time voters voted on a range of issues, including the jailed youth, unemployment, and freedom of speech. “Our vote is for breaking the silence imposed since 2019. We hope the new government will restore all rights snatched after 2019 and ensure safety for land and jobs,” said Firdous Wagay, a voter in Pulwama.

Voting for self-preservation

PDP candidate Mr. Parra expressed satisfaction over voters’ enthusiasm in Pulwama and welcomed the change among youngsters. “Voting is an act of self-preservation. People want to reverse the unilateral changes made in Kashmir after 2019 and use voting as a means to reclaim whatever was lost. Also, election for us is to reclaim the image of Pulwama. Today’s voting process is for peace, progress, development and dignity of J&K,” Mr. Parra said.

Many voters in Kulgam and Shopian voted on developmental issues like water pumps, cold storage facilities for apples and upgradation of school and hospital facilities in these two districts. Some of those who did not vote, however, expressed skepticism about meaningful change. “Kashmir has been pushed into a dark alley in 2019. I fear it may not come out of it unless political sentiments and aspirations of locals are not respected,” said Fahad Najjar, a post-graduate student who did not vote in Shopian.

‘Level playing field’

The CPI (M)‘s Mr. Tarigami, who is contesting from the Kulgam seat, expressed hope that these elections would bring “a change and relief”. He said, “We appreciate the Centre for ensuring a level playing field and tight security arrangements. The electoral process has started and without it a vacuum was created. People’s troubles were increasing every day.”

J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha termed the enthusiastic participation as “a testament to the strength of Indian democracy and people’s faith in democratic values”. He said, “Record polling in the peaceful, free and fair election attests to the strength of Indian democracy & people’s faith in democratic values.”

