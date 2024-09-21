ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Borders peaceful as Pakistan fears PM Modi: Amit Shah

Published - September 21, 2024 03:20 pm IST - Mendhar (J&K)

Amit Shah praises BJP’s anti-terrorism efforts in J&K’s Mendhar, promising safety and peace along borders

PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah during a public meeting ahead of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Mendhar area of Poonch on September 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday (September 21, 2024) said there is peace along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir as Pakistan fears Prime Minister Narendra Modi and would dare to open fire.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls Highlights: 59% voter turnout in Phase 1 of J&K polling, voting peaceful: CEO

Mr. Shah was addressing an election rally in this border area in the Union Territory’s Poonch district in support of BJP candidate Murtaza Khan.

85 candidates in first two phases of J&K polls have declared criminal cases: ADR

He lauded the BJP-led Centre for wiping out terrorism by replacing guns and stones in the hands of youngsters with laptops and said his government would not allow guns to resonate in the hills of Jammu region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We will construct more bunkers along the borders for the safety of the people. I want to remind you of cross-border firings in the 1990s… Is cross-border firing happening today?

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
85 candidates in first two phases of J&K polls have declared criminal cases: ADR

“It is because the earlier rulers here were frightened of Pakistan, but now, Pakistan fears Modi. They would not dare to fire but if they did, they would be given a befitting reply,” Mr. Shah said.

The BJP leader is on a three-day tour and is scheduled to address four more election rallies in Surankote in Poonch, Thanamandi and Rajouri in Rajouri district and Akhnoor in Jammu district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir are taking place for the first time after the abrogation of Article 370 and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state into two Union Territories — Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh — in August 2019.

The first phase of polling was held on September 18. The second phase will be held on September 25, followed by the third and final phase on October 1.

The election results will be declared on October 8.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US