Congress announced its manifesto for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, on Monday (September 16, 2024).
In its manifesto, Congress assured to form a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power. The manifesto was announced by Congress leader Pawan Khera in Srinagar.
Congress also promised ₹72 per kg minimum support price (MSP) for apple and 100% insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir.
Mr. Khera said “If Congress comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, landless farmers will be getting a monthly support of ₹4,000.”