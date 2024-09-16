Congress announced its manifesto for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, on Monday (September 16, 2024).

In its manifesto, Congress assured to form a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power. The manifesto was announced by Congress leader Pawan Khera in Srinagar.

Congress also promised ₹72 per kg minimum support price (MSP) for apple and 100% insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Khera said “If Congress comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, landless farmers will be getting a monthly support of ₹4,000.”

