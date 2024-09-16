GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Congress announces to form minority commission within 100 days of coming to power

Congress also promised ₹72 per kg MSP for apple and 100% insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir.

Updated - September 16, 2024 06:52 pm IST - Srinagar

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference during the announcement of party’s manifesto for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar on September 16,2024.

Congress leader Pawan Khera addresses a press conference during the announcement of party’s manifesto for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in Srinagar on September 16,2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress announced its manifesto for the forthcoming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, on Monday (September 16, 2024).

In its manifesto, Congress assured to form a minority commission in Jammu and Kashmir within 100 days of coming to power. The manifesto was announced by Congress leader Pawan Khera in Srinagar.

Click here to read the full manifesto

Congress also promised ₹72 per kg minimum support price (MSP) for apple and 100% insurance for all crops in Jammu and Kashmir.

Mr. Khera said “If Congress comes to power in Jammu and Kashmir, landless farmers will be getting a monthly support of ₹4,000.”

Published - September 16, 2024 06:51 pm IST

