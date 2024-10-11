GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections 2024 | CSDS-Lokniti survey

A survey of voters provides insights that explain how the National Conference emerged as the single largest party in the 2024 Jammu and Kashmir polls

Published - October 11, 2024 04:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (2R) with Vice President Omar Abdullah (R) after the party’s Legislature Party Meeting, at the headquarters Nawa e Subha in Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Omar Abdullah was elected as the leader of the Legislature Party.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah (2R) with Vice President Omar Abdullah (R) after the party’s Legislature Party Meeting, at the headquarters Nawa e Subha in Srinagar, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2024. Omar Abdullah was elected as the leader of the Legislature Party. | Photo Credit: PTI

The National Conference (NC) emerged as the single largest party in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) and won 42 seats in the 90-member Assembly of the union territory, while the Bharatiya Janata Party retained its stronghold Jammu by winning 29 seats. 

However, the NC ally Congress’ performance was dismal and it only won six seats, five from the Kashmir valley and only one from the Jammu province. It had fielded candidates from 32 seats as part of a seat-sharing arrangement with the NC. 

The J&K post-poll survey of 2024 was conducted by the Lokniti programme of CSDS between September 19 and October 6. A total of 2,614 respondents were interviewed across 25 Assembly Constituencies and 99 polling stations of J&K.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / Jammu and Kashmir National Conference / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party

Collection - 8 stories

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah is greeted by supporters in Srinagar.
Premium
In Jammu and Kashmir, it was a vote for strengthening the democratic process
Sandeep Shastri, Suhas Palshikar,Sanjay Kumar
Army jawans returning from an encounter site in Adigam village of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.
Premium
The way to solve the ‘Kashmir problem’
Hilal Ahmed
Making it count: Women expressed greater dissatisfaction with the NDA government’s performance at the Centre. File
Premium
Women exert influence but representation still small in Jammu and Kashmir
Rishikesh Yadav, Devesh Kumar
National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah and president Faroof Abdullah at the party headquarters in Srinagar
Premium
Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections: Backing Omar Abdullah’s leadership
Vibha Attri, Devesh Kumar
Different labour surveys have highlighted that J&K has one of the highest unemployment rates in the country. File
Premium
Priorities of Jammu and Kashmir voters: Employment figures high on the list
Ellora Puri
The performance of major political parties varied significantly between Kashmir Valley and Jammu. File
Premium
Regional patterns of voting shows divide between Jammu, Kashmir
Kirti Sharma,Jyoti Mishra
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters during an event after the declaration of results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in New Delhi on October 8, 2024.
Premium
How satisfied were the voters in Jammu and Kashmir with the role played by Union government on critical issues?
Sandeep Shastri
As many as 40% of respondents said that law and order situation improved since the removal of Article 370. File
Premium
Jammu and Kashmir votes for Statehood and development
Sanjeer Alam

