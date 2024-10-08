GIFT a SubscriptionGift
NC-Congress alliance set to form govt in J&K: Assembly election results in five charts

Omar Abdullah is set to become Jammu and Kashmir’s Chief Minister after the Congress-National Conference alliance won 48 seats in the Assembly elections.

Updated - October 08, 2024 10:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

With 48 seats, the Congress-NC alliance crossed the majority mark in the 90-seat Assembly. Even as the number of seats won dipped for one ally - Congress - from 12 in 2024 to six in 2024, it rose for the other ally. The NC won 42 seats, a significant increase from 15 in 2014.

Also Read : NC-Congress alliance set to form govt. in J&K, BJP wins big in Jammu

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), on the other hand, registered a decrease in seats won from 28 in 2014 to just three this year.

The map below shows the winning party, constituency-wise, in the divisions of Kashmir and Jammu.

The map below showcases the winning party in each constituency, by margin of victory (%). Following the pattern in 2014, BJP continued to win several seats in Jammu with a margin of victory exceeding 10% of the vote share. Out of the 42 seats JKNC won, 16 were with a margin of victory exceeding 20% of the vote share of that particular constituency.

Vote shares of the BJP and the NC increased roughly two percentage points since 2014. Congress’s vote share decreased by around six percentage points and PDP’s by around 14 percentage points.

Among the winners, seven are independent candidates, up from three in 2014. Some key winners are Omar Abdullah (NC), Sajad Lone (PC), Waheed Para (PDP), and Devender Rana (BJP). Key losers are Syed Bukhari (AP), Muzafar Baig (Independent), BJP state president Ravinder Raina, Iltija Mufti (PDP) and Tara Chand (INC). Use the dropdown menu to in the graphic below to see winning candidates from each constituency.

Published - October 08, 2024 10:07 pm IST

