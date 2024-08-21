ADVERTISEMENT

Jailed MP Engineer Rashid’s brother quits govt. job ahead of J&K Assembly polls

Published - August 21, 2024 09:42 pm IST - SRINAGAR

He has quit the job to help strengthen the party headed by his brother with the elections set to be held next month

Peerzada Ashiq
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, locally known as Engineer Rashid, addresses a press conference in Srinagar on February 17, 2013. | Photo Credit: AFP

Sheikh Khursheed, brother of jailed Member of Parliament (MP) Engineer Rashid, has quit government service in north Kashmir to widen the base of Rashid-headed Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) ahead of the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

“I have quit the government job to strengthen the party. I am not sure whether I will contest myself or not,” Mr. Khursheed told The Hindu.

The leaders of AIP are hopeful to see Mr. Rashid out of jail, after the AIP chief submitted a regular bail application in Delhi’s Patiala House court on Wednesday. Mr. Rashid was arrested in 2019 under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in an alleged terror funding case of 2017.

Mr. Rashid surprised all when he defeated National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah and J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone from the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat earlier this year. His victory margin was 2.04 lakh votes and bagged a total of 4.72 lakh votes. He was leading from 15 of 18 Assembly segments of Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Mr. Rashid’s party aims to build on the tempo set in the Lok Sabha elections. Dr. Harbaksh Singh, a member of the District Development Council, Tral, in south Kashmir, quit the Peoples Democratic Party to join the AIP. The former Sangrama MLA in north Kashmir, Shoaib Lone, too has thrown his weight behind Mr. Rashid. Businessman Ajaz Khan is also reportedly preparing to contest on the AIP ticket from central Kashmir.

