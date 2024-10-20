J-K: Encounter between security forces and terrorists underway along LOC in Baramulla

An encounter between security forces and terrorists is underway along the Line of Control (LOC) in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Indian Army officially stated on Sunday (October 20, 2024).

In a post on X, the Indian Army’s Chinar Corps said that a joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched in the area.

“Based on intelligence inputs regarding likely infiltration bid, a Joint anti-infiltration Operation was launched by #Indian Army & Jammu Kashmir Police along LOC in general area Uri, Baramulla. Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire. Operation is in progress,” the Chinar Corps said.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested two terrorists from Poonch district, J-K’s Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Anand Jain said on Saturday (October 19, 2023).

Mr. Jain said that the arrests led to the solving of multiple grenade attack cases.

“We have got a big achievement because we have arrested two terrorists who had carried out activities like grenade lobbying, anti-national posters were put up...Grenades were thrown at Gurudwaras, temples, hospitals, army bases,” Mr. Jain said.

He further said that the terrorists wanted to disturb the communal harmony of the area.

Earlier on Friday (October 18, 2024), the security forces apprehended a terror-linked individual in the Dundak area of the Surankote Sector of Poonch district.

The police have confirmed the recovery of four grenades from the suspect, whose arrest could mark a major breakthrough in solving recent terror incidents in the frontier district.

Earlier, Ashok Chauhan, a migrant labourer from Bihar was found dead with bullet injuries on Friday (October 18, 2024) in Shopian district.