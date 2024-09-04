GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Jammu and Kashmir polls: Rahul Gandhi says INDIA bloc will ensure restoration of Statehood to J&K

Rahul Gandhi, launching the Congress’ election campaign in the region, vows to restore Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir

Updated - September 04, 2024 04:06 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 04:04 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign in support of Congress candidate from Banihal Assembly constituency Vikar Rasool Wani for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Gool Valley, in Ramban on September 4, 2024.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi addresses an election campaign in support of Congress candidate from Banihal Assembly constituency Vikar Rasool Wani for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Gool Valley, in Ramban on September 4, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) kick-started his party’s election campaign in Jammu and Kashmir, assuring people that his party along with the help of INDIA bloc partners will ensure restoration of statehood to the Union Territory.

“We wished for restoration of Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir before the holding of Assembly elections but the BJP was not willing and wanted the polls to be held first,” he said.

“We will ensure return of statehood to the region, whether BJP wants it or not. We will pressurise the government under the banner of INDIA alliance to ensure restoration of statehood,” the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Mr. Gandhi was addressing an election rally at Sangaldan, a part of Banihal Assembly constituency in Ramban district which is going to polls along with 25 other segments in the first phase of the three-phased Assembly elections on September 18.

Former Pradesh Congress Committee president Vikar Rasool Wani is contesting from the constituency and is facing major challenge from National Conference candidate Sajad Shaheen and BJP’s Saleem Bhat. Wani, a former Minister, is eyeing a hat-trick from the seat.

