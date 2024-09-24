In J&K’s Pir Panjal valley, BJP’s biggest bet will be put to test

The BJP’s biggest bet will be put to test in the Pir Panchal valley when the region, comprising Rajouri and Poonch, will go to polls in the second phase of elections in the Jammu region on September 25.

Riding high after roping in influential Muslim candidates from Pahari and Gujjar communities and exploiting the historical fault lines between these linguistic groups and the Kashmiri-speaking population, the BJP hopes to win maximum seats from the Muslim majority region with eight Assembly segments.

Of all the valleys in J&K, the BJP sharpened its focus on the Pir Panchal in the past five years. It included Paharis in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) list and ensured that Gujjars’ reservation quota remained unaffected. Nine seats were also reserved for the ST community in the Assembly for the first time. This valley is also home to more than 80% of Gujjar, Bakerwals and Paharis population.

Also, the move to grant voting rights to refugees from Pakistan will make many from the Nowshera constituency eligible to vote for the first time. Out of the eight assembly segments in the Pir Panjal valley, only Nowshera and Kalakote constituencies have more Hindus than Muslims.

Unlike the Kashmir valley, the BJP managed to rope in highly influential leaders from this region, which include former legislator Murtaza Ahmad Khan from Meandhar, Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari from Surankote, and former minister and ex-PDP leader Chowdhary Zulfikar Ali from Budhal. The BJP has fielded three Hindu candidates from the valley - Vibod Kumar from Rajouri, BJP state president Ravinder Raina from Nowshera, and Randhir Singh from Kalakote. Two prominent faces from the two communities, including Chowdhary Talib Hussain and Abdul Ghani Kohli, who won the 2014 Assembly election on the BJP ticket, are backing the BJP candidates this time.

The move to include Paharis in the ST list has resonated with many voters from the community. “All eight seats will be won by the BJP in the Pir Panjal valley. All Paharis are at a critical historical juncture. The party that granted us our demand, which was pending for more than four decades, has the first right over our votes. This election is about the Paharis community,” Shafiq Mir, a Rajouri-based Pahari leader, said.

Top BJP leaders, including Union Home minister Amit Shah, Kashmir election in-charge Ram Madhav and Tarun Chugh, camped in the valley for days to reach out to the voters. In one of his speeches, Mr. Shah asked Paharis and Gujjars “to dream big”. “No one from your community has reached the post of Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) in J&K. We will even ensure reservation in job promotions in J&K,” said Mr. Shah, in an apparent bid to build a political capital on the divide between the Kashmir valley and the Pir Panjal valley. However, the Gujjars are upset by the inclusion of Paharis in the STs list.

The National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have also fielded formidable candidates from these communities. Guftar Ahmed, a Gujjar leader and a lawyer who launched a street campaign against the BJP’s move to grant the Paharis the ST status, is PDP’s candidate from the Budhal constituency.

The joint rally of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and NC president Dr. Farooq Abdullah in Surankote drew a huge crowd, an indication that the alliance will put up a big fight against the BJP candidates in the region. “A massive turnout of locals in Mr. Gandhi’s rally has marked a significant political event in the region. His message resonated with the people and further boosted his influence in the area,” a Congress leader said.