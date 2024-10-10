The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the banned Jamaat-e-Islami have both accused the supporters of the winning candidates of the National Conference and the CPI(M) of engaging in “hooliganism and violence” in parts of south Kashmir.

PDP leader Iltija Mufti alleged that a number of her party workers were facing hooliganism and even arson by NC supporters after the Assembly election results were declared.

“The NC is indulging in hooliganism in Bijbehara and D.H. Pora. A number of my supporters sent desperate messages in the past two days. The CPI(M) is doing it in Kulgam as well against Jamaat-i-Islami (Jel). Even the cowshed of a supporter was set on fire and crackers were hurled. The NC is known for hooliganism and ‘gunda raj’. They are doing what they used to do 30 to 40 years back,” Ms. Mufti claimed.

‘Shameful’

She said the PDP has raised the issue with the district administration and praised the police for its action in the matter. “It’s shameful that the elected NC MLA is expressing his inability to control these people. What kind of leader is he?” Ms. Mufti asked.

She accused NC workers of “harassing women workers of the PDP and using foul language against them”, adding, “I want to question [NC vice president] Omar Abdullah whether the huge majority they got was for this.”

Harassment and threats

The banned Jamaat-e-Islami’s former general secretary Ghulam Qadir Lone also alleged that CPI(M) workers had resorted to hooliganism. “Even crackers were burst near the grave of one of our deceased leaders. This is unacceptable. The government should probe into such events and ensure justice is done to those who were injured in such hooliganism. I appeal to the government to take notice and take action,” Mr. Lone said. He also alleged that candidates backed by the JeI were facing “harassment and threats”.

However, the CPI(M) refuted these allegations. “They (Jamaat-e-Islami) have been playing the victim card since 35 years. We appeal to the people to remain calm and not let the violence spread,” Mohammed Abbas Rather, general secretary of CPI(M), Kulgam, said.

