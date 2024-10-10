Iltija Mufti accuses NC, CPI(M) of hooliganism after Assembly poll victories

The PDP on Thursday accused the NC and CPI(M) of indulging in hooliganism after victory in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar, People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Iltija Mufti congratulated the National Conference (NC) on its victory and the party vice president Omar Abdullah on his election as the legislature party leader but questioned whether the huge majority was for hooliganism and destruction of properties.

“The NC’s elected MLA from Srigufwara-Bijbehara (Bashir Veeri) is indulging in hooliganism. His workers are destroying the outer walls of the houses of PDP workers, a cowshed belonging to a PDP worker was also burnt. I want to question Omar Abdullah whether the huge majority they got was for this,” she said.

Iltija Mufti lost the election seat to Veeri in the recently held J&K assembly polls.

She alleged the NC workers were harassing women workers of the PDP and using foul language against them.

“I do not mind if they abuse me or Mehbooba Mufti, but do not touch our workers. Then we will take action,” she added.

Iltija Mufti said she was worried about the people of Bijbehara because of the “wrong MLA they elected”.

“Not just in Bijbehera, the NC is indulging in the same behaviour in DH Pora constituency. The CPI(M) is doing it in Kulgam as well against Jamaat-i-Islami (JeI). The NC is known for hooliganism and ‘gunda raj’. They are doing what they used to do 30-40 years back,” she said.

The PDP leader said the party has raised the issue with the administration and police and expressed gratitude to them for acting swiftly.

“Some FIRs have been registered. I want to warn the NC workers to stop doing it. Otherwise we will take them to task,” she said, adding “I think the NC has always been drunk on power”.