ADVERTISEMENT

How satisfied were the voters in Jammu and Kashmir with the role played by Union government on critical issues?
Premium

Updated - October 11, 2024 03:36 am IST

When asked whether Jammu and Kashmir would be governed better as a State or Union Territory, two-thirds of the respondents felt that Statehood has the potential for better governance

Sandeep Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the BJP headquarters during an event after the declaration of results for the Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, in New Delhi on October 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jammu and Kashmir has seen some momentous changes in the last five years. The abrogation of Article 370, the bifurcation of the State into two Union Territories, and an administration under the leadership of a Lieutenant-Governor. How do people of Jammu and Kashmir view the role of the Union government? After the National Conference(NC)–Congress alliance won a comfortable majority, the Chief Minister designate, Omar Abdullah has highlighted the need for a cordial relationship between the Centre and the government in Jammu and Kashmir. The CSDS-Lokniti survey points out some important perceptions of the people on critical issues linked to the Union government. Four key factors are highlighted here.

ADVERTISEMENT

CSDS-Lokniti survey

When asked whether Jammu and Kashmir would be governed better as a State or Union Territory, two-thirds of the respondents felt that Statehood has the potential for better governance. Only one of every ten favoured continuing as a Union Territory and one-seventh (14%) felt it would make no difference if it were a State or a Union Territory. Clearly, this election was seen as a step towards the Centre supporting the move for Statehood in Jammu and Kashmir (Table 1).

How did the people assess the performance of the government when it became a Union Territory? While people did concede that terrorist activities had decreased (47%), the report card did not have too many positives on all other indicators. People believed that prices of essential commodities had risen sharply, corruption had increased and employment opportunities had reduced (Table 2).

ADVERTISEMENT

Voters also rated their satisfaction with the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. More than half the respondents were satisfied with the government performance while close to four of every ten were dissatisfied (Table 3). There was a marked difference in the way respondents perceived satisfaction with the Union government and this seemed to be linked to their voting choice. Two-thirds of those who were very satisfied with the Union government’s performance voted for the BJP. Close to a majority of those who were somewhat and fully dissatisfied and somewhat satisfied voted for the National Conference-Congress alliance. Evaluation of government performance was largely viewed from the prism of party support.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

With election being completed and a new government taking charge, the focus will very much be on the equations between the Centre and the new government in Jammu and Kashmir.

The author is Director-Academics, NITTE Education Trust and the National Coordinator of the Lokniti Network

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US