Ghulam Nabi Azad’s party struggles to put up a fight in J&K Assembly election

The Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP), which was launched with a lot of fanfare by the former Congress leader in 2022 to create an alternative in the Union Territory, is struggling to put up a fight in upcoming Assembly election in J&K.

The DPAP received a major setback as around 20 prominent faces quit the party, especially after the successful campaign by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in Kashmir during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in 2023. Around 64 senior Congress leaders, including former J&K Deputy Chief Minister Tara Chand, had joined Mr. Azad’s DPAP in 2022, and many saw it as a formidable political force at the time. However, the DPAP’s prospects were dented when regional parties accused Mr. Azad’s party of being backed by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which resulted in all three DPAP candidates losing their security deposit in the Lok Sabha election earlier this year.

The party received a fresh jolt when popular leaders left it in the past three months, including former legislators Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas, Peerzada Muhammad Sayeed, Peer Shahbaz, Taj Mohiuddin and G.M. Saroori. Mr. Manhas and Mr. Saroori had fought the Lok Sabha election earlier this year on a DPAP ticket. Both are contesting as independent candidates now.

“We have fielded 22 candidates in J&K,” DPAP spokesperson Salman Nizami told The Hindu. The only prominent faces contesting on DPAP tickets are Mohammad Amin Bhat from the Devsar constituency in the Kashmir Valley, and Majid Wani from the Doda East seat in the Jammu region.

The DPAP has fielded only around 10 candidates in the Kashmir Valley, which has 47 Assembly segments.

Mr. Azad’s failing health last month had only resulted in around five candidates withdrawing their nominations. Lately, however, Mr. Azad has been able to join the campaign trail and address rallies in Devsar, Dooru and Anantnag in the Kashmir Valley, and Doda and Bhalessa in the Jammu region.

Joined by his son and daughter during his campaigns, Mr. Azad has targeted the Abdullah family of the National Conference (NC) and the Mufti family of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in his speeches. “For years, empty slogans resulted in loss of countless lives, stalling the region’s development,” Mr. Azad said in Doda.

“The people of J&K, often innocent and unaware, have been misled by false narratives. Now is the time to see through such political games,” he said, without naming the NC and PDP.

Calling for “real progress and not hollow rhetoric”, Mr. Azad said the people of J&K were “for free ration, reliable electricity, employment opportunities, quality education, and better healthcare”.

Advocating “development-centric politics”, Mr. Azad asked voters to “support a new era of politics that prioritises development, peace and prosperity in J&K” during his rally in south Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Mr. Azad has thrown his weight behind MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, and welcomed his release from the Tihar Jail recently. “Everyone has the freedom to participate in elections. No one is the custodian of J&K,” Mr. Azad said.

