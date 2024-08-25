Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP releases 1st list of 13 candidates for J&K Assembly polls

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Sunday (August 25, 2024) released its first list of 13 candidates for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the maiden Assembly elections for the party floated by the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile State of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad. The party's general secretary (organisation) R.S. Chib released the list.

The party has decided to field former J&K Minister Abdul Majeed Wani from the Doda East Assembly constituency, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat from Devsar, former J&K advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni from Bhaderwah, DDC member Saleem Parray from Dooru and Muneer Ahmed Mir from Lolab.

The DPAP said DDC member Bilal Ahmed Deva will be its candidate from Anantnag West, Ghulam Nabi Wani (Nellora) from Rajpora, Mir Altaf Hussain from Anantnag and Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin) from Ganderbal.

Further, it said Ghulam Nabi Bhat would contest from Eidgah, Amir Ahmed Bhat from Khanyar, Nisar Ahmed Lone from Gurez and Peer Bilal Ahmed from Hazratbal.

Amir Ahmed Bhat had recently contested the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar but was unsuccessful.

