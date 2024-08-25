GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ghulam Nabi Azad's DPAP releases 1st list of 13 candidates for J&K Assembly polls

This will be the maiden Assembly elections for the party floated by Ghulam Nabi Azad

Updated - August 25, 2024 06:49 pm IST

Published - August 25, 2024 06:42 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Ghulam Nabi Azad former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Democratic Progressive Azad Party. File.

Ghulam Nabi Azad former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and president of Democratic Progressive Azad Party. File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Sunday (August 25, 2024) released its first list of 13 candidates for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

This will be the maiden Assembly elections for the party floated by the former Chief Minister of the erstwhile State of J&K Ghulam Nabi Azad. The party's general secretary (organisation) R.S. Chib released the list.

Also read | Mehbooba releases PDP’s manifesto; calls for Kashmir resolution, Indo-Pak dialogue, revocation of laws like UAPA, AFSPA, PSA

The party has decided to field former J&K Minister Abdul Majeed Wani from the Doda East Assembly constituency, former MLA Mohammad Amin Bhat from Devsar, former J&K advocate general Mohammad Aslam Goni from Bhaderwah, DDC member Saleem Parray from Dooru and Muneer Ahmed Mir from Lolab.

The DPAP said DDC member Bilal Ahmed Deva will be its candidate from Anantnag West, Ghulam Nabi Wani (Nellora) from Rajpora, Mir Altaf Hussain from Anantnag and Qaiser Sultan Ganai (Jin) from Ganderbal.

​Kashmir file: On holding elections in Jammu and Kashmir

Further, it said Ghulam Nabi Bhat would contest from Eidgah, Amir Ahmed Bhat from Khanyar, Nisar Ahmed Lone from Gurez and Peer Bilal Ahmed from Hazratbal.

Amir Ahmed Bhat had recently contested the Lok Sabha polls from Srinagar but was unsuccessful.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / state politics

