Focus on ‘deteriorating’ security situation in J&K instead dynastic politics, Omar Abdullah tells PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi should focus on the "deteriorating" security situation in Jammu and Kashmir instead of raising the bogey of dynastic politics, National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah said on Saturday (September 14, 2024).

Addressing an election rally in the Doda district in support of BJP candidates earlier in the day, Mr. Modi said political dynasties in Jammu and Kashmir have destroyed the region and not allowed new leadership to grow.

Hitting back at Mr. Modi, the NC leader said the BJP has no qualms in forming alliances with these parties and questioned the prime minister's silence over the death of two army soldiers in an encounter in Kishtawar.

"The PM made a speech in Doda... It has not been 24 hours since the attack (in Kishtwar) in which two brave army soldiers lost their lives while an encounter is going on in north Kashmir "He talks about dynasties to mislead people. He should have talked about the present situation," Mr. Abdullah told reporters in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

The NC leader said when Article 370 was revoked on August 5, 2019, the people of the country were told that the violence in Kashmir was because of the special status and that once it was revoked, the impact of the gun would "vanish".

"It has been five years, but encounters are still going on," he said.

Asked about Mr. Modi's attack on the "dynastic politics" of the NC, the Congress, and the PDP, Abdullah said the BJP does not see anything wrong in forming alliances with these parties to come to power.

"When the BJP needed one of these families, that time we were not responsible for the destruction (of J-K). When the BJP had an alliance with the PDP, that time they did not see anything wrong with the PDP. When (former prime minister) (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee had to make a minister and he picked me, there was nothing wrong with us. Now, during the elections, they say that we are wrong," Mr. Abdullah said.

The NC leader said if the BJP does not have the required numbers to form the government after the polls in Jammu and Kashmir and the PDP decides to support them again, "Then they (BJP) won't see anything wrong in that".

"It is a matter of time, such political rhetoric goes on, and then these things are forgotten after the elections are over," he added.