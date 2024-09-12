Facing charges under UAPA, Bandipora candidate files nomination papers with GPS tracker on ankle

Hafiz Mohammad Sikander Malik became the first electoral candidate in Jammu and Kashmir to file his nomination papers with a Global Positioning System (GPS) tracker attached to his ankle. The tracker was installed on him earlier this year on the directions of the court in a case that is being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI).

Mr. Malik, a former district president of the banned JeI, is contesting the J&K Assembly election from the Bandipora constituency and was accompanied by his supporters to the election office on Thursday (September 12, 2024). He pledged to spread the word about the “meaning of a vote” among voters.

“We will reach out to people. We will explain the real meaning of a vote. We will explain who deserves a vote. A vote is an act of being a witness. Only a worthy person deserves the people’s vote,” Mr. Malik said.

Multiple arrests

He was first arrested in 2019 after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) banned the JeI and declared it an unlawful organisation. He faced a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and his house was raided many times.

“Since 2019, I have been arrested and released several times. In 2022, I was slapped with the Public Safety Act. On my return, I was barred from visiting any other locality and repeatedly summoned to the police station,” Mr. Malik said. He was released on bail on December 2, 2023.

‘Free, fair LS poll’

He credits the free and fair election to the Lok Sabha earlier this year for his decision to jump into the electoral fray this time. “Jamaat never opposed elections. It was the elections of 1987 that we were disappointed with. The situation is showing improvement now and the Parliament elections were held in a free and fair manner. I have decided to contest as an Independent candidate,” Mr. Malik said.

The police had detained Mr. Malik for two months ahead of the Parliament elections too. Mr. Malik said, however, that he is now allowed to move freely after the GPS tracker was placed on his ankle earlier this year. “It does violate my privacy. I plan to talk about arrested youth. A youth once arrested faces a lot of trouble,” he added.

Hoping to see a free and fair election to the J&K Assembly, Mr. Malik said that his candidature has paved the way for him to meet people. “We will also demand the lifting of the ban from the JeI,” he added.