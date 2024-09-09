Ex-JKPCC chief Vikar Rasool Wani’s remarks fuel tension between alliance partners NC, Congress

Senior leaders of the National Conference (NC)-Congress alliance witnessed a war of words in Jammu and Kashmir, days ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections on September 18.

Visibly upset by the remarks made by Congress candidate Vikar Rasool Wani on Sunday at an election rally in Banihal, NC vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday said Mr. Rasool’s remarks “cannot be brushed aside”.

“Mr. Wani’s remarks are caustic, where he talks bad about our leadership, our party flag and even our party founder Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah. I was sitting beside him campaigning for the Congress MP candidate two months back. Either he was telling lies at that time or is speaking lies this time,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Both the NC and the Congress have a pre-poll alliance in J&K. However, the Banihal Assembly segment is witnessing a friendly fight as per the seat-sharing agreement between the two parties. Mr. Wani, a former J&K Pradesh Congress Committee chief, on Sunday said the red colour in the NC flag was “stained with the blood of Kashmiris, especially the people of Banihal”.

Meanwhile, JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra on Monday sought to defuse the tension between the coalition partners. “Such statements are unacceptable and go against the values of democracy and respect for political opponents. I urge all political leaders to maintain dignity and respect in their public discourse. The Congress disassociates itself from such statements and condemns the use of such language, Mr. Karra said.

He said the Congress has “great respect for late Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and Dr. Farooq Abdullah and are respected political leaders of J&K”. “We are in alliance against the BJP and will continue to fight for the dignity and rights of the people of J&K,” Mr. Karra said.

The Congress and NC have fielded joint candidates on 83 seats, 51 by the NC and 32 by the Congress, out of the total 90 Assembly segments in J&K. The parties will be having a friendly contest in seven seats of the Union Territory.