GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Engineer Rashid’s brother files nomination papers from hometown Langate in north Kashmir

The nomination of Mr. Rashid’s brother comes amid scathing attacks from State Opposition leaders who have described the release of Mr. Rashid as “politically motivated”

Updated - September 11, 2024 10:57 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Peerzada Ashiq
Peerzada Ashiq
Engineer Rashid’s brother and Awami Ittehad Party candidate from Langate assembly constituency Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh after filing his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Handwara in Kupwara on September 11, 2024.

Engineer Rashid’s brother and Awami Ittehad Party candidate from Langate assembly constituency Khursheed Ahmad Sheikh after filing his nomination papers for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, at Handwara in Kupwara on September 11, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sheikh Khursheed, brother of released Member of Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Sheikh Rashid, on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) filed his nomination papers from Rashid’s hometown Langate in north Kashmir, even as the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticism shows no let up.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Follow full coverage

“Engineer Rashid’s wave is ten times bigger than what it was. The AIP is emerging as an alternative for people. Kashmir is witnessing a revolution,” Mr. Khursheed said. He had resigned from the education department to jump into the fray.

He criticised those parties which accused the AIP of being a “proxy”. “Our party is contesting against J&K Peoples Conference, J&K Apni Party, and even the BJP. We will also fight against this culture of labelling contestants as proxy candidates. Everyone has the right to fight,” Mr. Khursheed said.

Will fight against Modi’s policy till my last breath: Engineer Rashid

The nomination of Mr. Rashid’s brother comes amid scathing attacks launched by the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party. “Release of Engineer Rashid with a ploy to cut votes of her party in south Kashmir,” Ms. Mufti said.

NC leader Omar Abdullah too described the release of Mr. Rashid as “politically motivated”. “It’s aimed at dividing votes in Kashmir Valley,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Published - September 11, 2024 10:55 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.