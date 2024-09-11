Engineer Rashid’s brother files nomination papers from hometown Langate in north Kashmir

Sheikh Khursheed, brother of released Member of Parliament and Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) president Sheikh Rashid, on Wednesday (September 11, 2024) filed his nomination papers from Rashid’s hometown Langate in north Kashmir, even as the National Conference (NC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) criticism shows no let up.

“Engineer Rashid’s wave is ten times bigger than what it was. The AIP is emerging as an alternative for people. Kashmir is witnessing a revolution,” Mr. Khursheed said. He had resigned from the education department to jump into the fray.

He criticised those parties which accused the AIP of being a “proxy”. “Our party is contesting against J&K Peoples Conference, J&K Apni Party, and even the BJP. We will also fight against this culture of labelling contestants as proxy candidates. Everyone has the right to fight,” Mr. Khursheed said.

The nomination of Mr. Rashid’s brother comes amid scathing attacks launched by the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party. “Release of Engineer Rashid with a ploy to cut votes of her party in south Kashmir,” Ms. Mufti said.

NC leader Omar Abdullah too described the release of Mr. Rashid as “politically motivated”. “It’s aimed at dividing votes in Kashmir Valley,” Mr. Abdullah said.