Discontent brewing in J&K BJP over seat allotment; two more leaders quit

The BJP’s worries have multiplied in Jammu ahead of the Assembly election as several leaders have left the party after the ticket distribution by the party high command in Delhi.

In the past 24 hours, two senior leaders publicly announced their decision to sever relations with the party.

“I am resigning from all the posts and membership of the BJP. Despite being associated with the BJP for 40-42 years, I am saddened as we were not even considered once for ticket,” the BJP’s former Jammu district president, Kashmira Singh, said.

His resignation came just a day after another senior party leader Chander Mohan Sharma tendered his resignation on Friday and threatened to contest as an Independent.

“Ticket is being given to outsiders. Those who opposed our thoughts are becoming our candidates today,” Mr. Singh said. Mr. Sharma also hinted on Friday that the party was facing “resentment over the ticket distribution”. He has been insisting on changing the candidate for the Jammu East Assembly seat. Mr. Sharma was the party’s Rajya Sabha face and lost to Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Earlier, the district president of Samba and the vice-president of Ramban also left the party.

‘Not an autocracy’

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh, however, downplayed the resentment brewing in the party. “The BJP is a cadre-based organisation. Here decisions and destiny are not decided by mother-son or father-son connections. All workers have the right to express their viewpoint. The party has a vibrant democracy. It does not function as an autocracy,” Mr. Chugh said.

Last week, the party had withdrawn its first list of 44 candidates following protests by aspirants. It then brought out a truncated list with 19 names for the first phase.

Mr. Chugh said the decision to withdraw the first list of candidates was “due to a clerical mistake”.

The election to the 90-seat J&K Assembly will be held in three phases – on September 18, 25, and October 1.