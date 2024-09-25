ADVERTISEMENT

Delegation of diplomats visiting Kashmir to witness elections

Published - September 25, 2024 11:14 am IST - New Delhi

The delegation comprised diplomats from Delhi-based missions of the U.S., Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines

PTI

A delegation of diplomats from various countries arrives at a polling station during the second phase of assembly elections in Srinagar on September 25, 2024. | Photo Credit: Imran Nissar

Senior diplomats from the U.S., Norway, Singapore, and many other countries are visiting Kashmir on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to witness the ongoing Assembly elections.

“Most of the embassies are represented by their Charge d’affaires and Deputy Chief of Missions,” they said.

Others are represented by political officers at Minister-Counselor and Counselor ranks.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while polling for 26 seats in the second phase is underway on Wednesday. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

