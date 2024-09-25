Delegation of diplomats visiting Kashmir to witness elections

Senior diplomats from the U.S., Norway, Singapore, and many other countries are visiting Kashmir on Wednesday (September 25, 2024) to witness the ongoing Assembly elections.

The delegation comprised diplomats from Delhi-based missions of the U.S., Mexico, Guyana, South Korea, Somalia, Panama, Singapore, Nigeria, Spain, South Africa, Norway, Tanzania, Rwanda, Algeria, and the Philippines, people familiar with the matter said.

“Most of the embassies are represented by their Charge d’affaires and Deputy Chief of Missions,” they said.

Others are represented by political officers at Minister-Counselor and Counselor ranks.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats in the first phase was held on September 18 while polling for 26 seats in the second phase is underway on Wednesday. The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

