Daily Quiz: On the Jammu and Kashmir legislature 

Q: In which year did the post of Chief Minister come into existence in the erstwhile State? Which post did it replace?
A: 1965, Prime Minister
Q: Who was the first Chief Minister of the erstwhile State, who was also the last person to hold the preceding post?
A: Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq
Q: What was the first general election in post-independence Jammu and Kashmir?
A: For Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir
Q: Mehbooba Mufti is the first woman to be Chief Minister in the erstwhile State. Who is the first woman to be a Cabinet Minister in Jammu and Kashmir?
A: Sakina Itoo
Q: How many seats are reserved for Pakistan-occupied regions in Kashmir, which are currently left vacant and not contested for?
A: 24
Q: How many times were the Governor’s rule imposed, suspending the elected Assembly, in Jammu and Kashmir while it was a State?
A: 5