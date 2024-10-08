Daily Quiz: On the Jammu and Kashmir legislature 

Q: In which year did the post of Chief Minister come into existence in the erstwhile State? Which post did it replace?

A: 1965, Prime Minister

Q: Who was the first Chief Minister of the erstwhile State, who was also the last person to hold the preceding post?

A: Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq

Q: What was the first general election in post-independence Jammu and Kashmir?

A: For Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir

Q: Mehbooba Mufti is the first woman to be Chief Minister in the erstwhile State. Who is the first woman to be a Cabinet Minister in Jammu and Kashmir?

A: Sakina Itoo

Q: How many seats are reserved for Pakistan-occupied regions in Kashmir, which are currently left vacant and not contested for?

A: 24

Q: How many times were the Governor’s rule imposed, suspending the elected Assembly, in Jammu and Kashmir while it was a State?

A: 5

