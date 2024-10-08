GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Daily Quiz: On the Jammu and Kashmir legislature 

Jammu and Kashmir conducted its first election in a decade. Here is a quiz on the legislature of the erstwhile State

Published - October 08, 2024 05:00 pm IST

Vighnesh P. Venkitesh
Counting of votes in progress for Assembly elections at SKICC centre, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.

Counting of votes in progress for Assembly elections at SKICC centre, in Srinagar, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Q: In which year did the post of Chief Minister come into existence in the erstwhile State? Which post did it replace?  

A: 1965, Prime Minister

Q: Who was the first Chief Minister of the erstwhile State, who was also the last person to hold the preceding post?

A: Ghulam Mohammed Sadiq

Q: What was the first general election in post-independence Jammu and Kashmir?

A: For Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir

Q: Mehbooba Mufti is the first woman to be Chief Minister in the erstwhile State. Who is the first woman to be a Cabinet Minister in Jammu and Kashmir?  

A: Sakina Itoo

Q: How many seats are reserved for Pakistan-occupied regions in Kashmir, which are currently left vacant and not contested for?  

A: 24

Q: How many times were the Governor’s rule imposed, suspending the elected Assembly, in Jammu and Kashmir while it was a State?  

A: 5

