GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress will ensure Jammu and Kashmir gets back statehood: Kharge

Monetary assistance to women, super speciality hospital, financial support to landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households, MSP for crops, rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandit, promises Congress ahead of J&K Assembly election 2024

Updated - September 17, 2024 12:42 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the press conference, in Srinagar.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the press conference, in Srinagar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) said his party guarantees the rights of Jammu and Kashmir and will ensure it gets back the status of a full-fledged state.

Tagging screenshots of the seven guarantees promised by the Congress ahead of the Assembly elections, Mr. Kharge said in a post on ‘X’ that the party would “give new energy to the youth” by filling one lakh government jobs.

"The Congress guarantees the rights of Jammu and Kashmir. We will get J&K the status of a full-fledged state," he said in his post in Hindi.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls: Congress announces to form minority commission within 100 days of coming to power

Mr. Kharge also highlighted the party's promise of free treatment of  ₹25 lakh for every family and a super-specialty hospital in every district. He said this will create a healthy society.

"Dr Manmohan Singh's plan for rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits will be expanded. Constitution-based rights of OBC class will be secured," Mr. Kharge said.

Woman heads of families will get financial protection of  ₹3,000 every month, he said. Mr. Kharge also highlighted the promise of food security for every member of the family with 11 kg grain.

J&K Assembly Polls: Campaigning for first phase ends

In its manifesto for the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir released on Monday (September 16, 2024), the Congress has promised a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth.

The highlight of the manifesto -- Haath Badlega Halaat -- is insurance for all crops against natural calamities and a minimum support price (MSP) of ₹72 per kilogram for apple.

The manifesto was released by AICC media and publicity department head Pawan Khera and PCC president Tariq Hameed Karra at the party office in Srinagar.

"We will provide additional financial support of  ₹4,000 for landless, tenant, and land-owning farming households per year. We will also arrange 99-year leases to landless farmers cultivating state land," Mr. Khera had said.

He said a ₹2,500 crore fund will be set up for all district-level irrigation projects to ensure 100 per cent irrigation for farmers in Jammu and Kashmir.

For the youth of Jammu and Kashmir, the party promised an unemployment allowance of up to ₹3,500 per month for one year to qualified youths.

The party has promised to fill one lakh vacant government posts by issuing a job calendar within 30 days.

The manifesto states that the party will revive special border recruitment for police, fire brigade and forest protection force. It also promises to revive the scheme for allotment of 30% construction work-related contracts to unemployed engineers' groups. "We will simplify the verification process for all government jobs, passports and other purposes by making them time-bound and simplified to check undue harassment," the manifesto reads.

"The long night has ended and a new dawn is upon us. Haath badlega Jammu aur Kashmir ke haalaat. The Congress will heal the wounds," Mr. Khera said.

Published - September 17, 2024 12:39 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.