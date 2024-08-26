Congress trouble-shooters land in Srinagar to resolve differences over seat-sharing with National Conference

Congress general secretary K.C. Venugopal and senior leader Salman Khurshid on Monday (August 26, 2024) held discussions with the top leadership of the National Conference (NC) in Srinagar after serious differences emerged between the two parties over seat-sharing for the coming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

Tuesday (August 27, 2024) is the last day for filing of nomination for the 24 Assembly constituencies that go to polls in the first phase on September 18. While 16 of these seats are in the Kashmir Valley, eight seats are in the Jammu region.

The Congress is yet to announce the candidates, though the central election authority (CEA) is said to have cleared six of the nine names that came up before the election panel.

Though the Congress and the NC had announced alliance last week during the visit of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, there are differences over some seats.

Along with Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Bharat Solanki, Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Khurshid arrived at the residence of NC president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah in the Gupkar area to break the deadlock.

‘Friendly contests’

Leaders from both the parties said the seat-sharing formula had been finalised to a large extent but differences persisted over some seats. Some of these seats might witness “friendly contests,” added a senior Congress leader.

“Two parties have to contest the election together, there are many issues. We have to keep in mind the party cadre on the ground. We also have to consider the strength of the parties in specific seats,” NC provincial president, Kashmir, Nasir Aslam Wani told reporters outside the residence of the Abdullahs in Srinagar.

Polls to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, while results will be announced on October 4.

