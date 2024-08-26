National Conference, Congress announce seat-sharing deal for J&K polls

After hectic negotiations, the National Conference (NC) and the Congress on Monday announced a seat-sharing formula for the coming Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls.

While the NC will contest 51 seats, the Congress will field its candidates in 32 seats. One seat each has been allotted to the CPI(M) and the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party (JKNPP).

Tuesday is the last day for filing of nomination for the 24 Assembly constituencies that go to polls in the first phase on September 18. While 16 of these seats are in the Kashmir Valley, eight are in the Jammu region.

The formal announcement was made at a joint press conference at NC president Farooq Abdullah’s residence. A “friendly contest” will be held in five seats.

‘Friendly contest’

Jammu and Kashmir Congress president Tariq Hamid Qarra said “a friendly contest” would be held in five seats as they could not arrive at an agreement. However, he was quick to add that it would take place in a “cordial and disciplined manner”.

Though the Congress and the NC had announced alliance last week during the visit of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, serious differences emerged between the two parties over seat-sharing.

The breakthrough came after Congress general secretary (organisation) K.C. Venugopal and senior leader Salman Khurshid were rushed to Srinagar to talk to the top leadership of the NC.

Along with Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Bharat Solanki, Mr. Venugopal and Mr. Khurshid arrived at the residence of Dr. Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah in the Gupkar area to break the deadlock before the last day of filing nomination ends on Tuesday for the first phase seats.

Leaders of both the parties said the list of seats each party would be contesting, as well as the names of the candidates, would be issued in due course.

Polls to the 90-member Assembly will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1, while results will be announced on October 4.