Congress to launch agitation against BJP, RSS over derogatory remarks against Rahul, says Kharge

Asserting that they would not be cowed down by the RSS-BJP's "poisonous mindset", Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (September 21, 2024) said his party would launch an agitation against threats to Rahul Gandhi.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to take action against leaders of his party who used derogatory remarks against the Lok Sabha's leader of Opposition.

“BJP, RSS leaders, including MLAs and MPs, talk about chopping off the tongues of our leaders. Rahul Gandhi is under attack for speaking the truth and an atmosphere of hate is created against him like (it was done against his grandmother) Indira Gandhi,” Mr. Kharge said at a press conference in Jammu.

“Such provocative speeches by the BJP and the RSS are ignored by the prime minister, who has failed to rein in these leaders and take action against them because he is frightened of them,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge, who reached Jammu to campaign for Congress candidates in the Assembly elections, said Mr. Gandhi was being dubbed a "terrorist" and "anti-national" and added that the Prime Minister was encouraging such things and provoking people by not taking action.

