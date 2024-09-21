GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress to launch agitation against BJP, RSS over derogatory remarks against Rahul, says Kharge

Mr. Kharge said Rahul Gandhi was being dubbed a “terrorist” and “anti-national” and added that the Prime Minister was encouraging such things and provoking people by not taking action.

Published - September 21, 2024 03:33 pm IST - Jammu

PTI
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, in Jammu, on September 21, 2024.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a press conference, in Jammu, on September 21, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Asserting that they would not be cowed down by the RSS-BJP's "poisonous mindset", Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (September 21, 2024) said his party would launch an agitation against threats to Rahul Gandhi.

He also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's failure to take action against leaders of his party who used derogatory remarks against the Lok Sabha's leader of Opposition.

“BJP, RSS leaders, including MLAs and MPs, talk about chopping off the tongues of our leaders. Rahul Gandhi is under attack for speaking the truth and an atmosphere of hate is created against him like (it was done against his grandmother) Indira Gandhi,” Mr. Kharge said at a press conference in Jammu.

Rahul Gandhi’s ‘prejudice against reservation’ got exposed in U.S.: BJP

“Such provocative speeches by the BJP and the RSS are ignored by the prime minister, who has failed to rein in these leaders and take action against them because he is frightened of them,” Mr. Kharge said.

Mr. Kharge, who reached Jammu to campaign for Congress candidates in the Assembly elections, said Mr. Gandhi was being dubbed a "terrorist" and "anti-national" and added that the Prime Minister was encouraging such things and provoking people by not taking action.

Published - September 21, 2024 03:33 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Indian National Congress / Bharatiya Janata Party / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.