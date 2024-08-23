Congress panel clears first batch of six candidates for Jammu and Kashmir election

A day after announcing a poll alliance with the National Conference, the Congress party’s central election panel cleared the names of six candidates for the upcoming Assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Nine names were discussed in the Friday (August 23, 2024) meeting of the panel, out of which six were cleared, sources said.

The candidates that have been cleared are likely to be for constituencies that go to the polls in the first phase of the election. The Union Territory of J&K will vote in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1.

Negotiations continue

While the NC will be the biggest partner in the Congress-NC-CPI (Marxist) alliance, it is not yet clear how many seats will be contested by the Congress.

NC leader and former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said the agreement with the Congress has been finalised for a majority of J&K’s seats, but there are some seats where negotiations are still ongoing.

