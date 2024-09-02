GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress, BJP release list of candidates for second phase of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections

J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra will contest from Central-Shalteng seat and BJP J&K State president Ravinder Raina has been allotted Nowshera seat by the party

Published - September 02, 2024 10:59 pm IST - SRINAGAR

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra arrives at the airport before taking charge as the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, in Jammu on Tuesday (September 2, 2024).

Congress leader Tariq Hameed Karra arrives at the airport before taking charge as the President of the Jammu and Kashmir Congress, in Jammu on Tuesday (September 2, 2024). | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday released a fresh list of candidates, which include the names of J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) chief Tariq Hameed Karra and BJP J&K State president Ravinder Raina.

The Congress cleared the names of six more candidates for the Assembly segments going to polls in the second phase of elections in J&K on September 25. Mr. Karra has been fielded from Central-Shalteng seat as a joint candidate of the NC-Congress alliance as per the pre-poll seat arrangement. The five other candidates are Mumtaz Khan from Reasi, Bhupendra Jamwal from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi, Iftikhar Ahmad from Rajouri (a Schedule Tribe seat), Shabir Ahmad Khan from Thanamandi (ST seat) and Muhammad Shahnawaz Choudhary from Surankote (ST seat).

The BJP also announced six more candidates for the Assembly seats going for voting in the second phase. Mr. Raina will contest from Nowshera seat. The BJP also fielded Engineer Aijaz Hussain from Srinagar’s Lal Chowk constituency.

Besides, BJP’s Arif Raja will contest from Eidgah seat, Ali Muhammad Mir from Khan Sahib seat, Zahid Hussain from Charar-e-Sharief seat and Vibodh Gupta from Rajouri.

