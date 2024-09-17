GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress appoints Charanjit Channi, Mukesh Agnihotri as observers for J-K polls

Published - September 17, 2024 07:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Charanjit Singh Channi. File

Charanjit Singh Channi. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Congress on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) appointed Charanjit Singh Channi and Mukesh Agnihotri as AICC senior observers for the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

While Mr. Channi is a former Punjab Chief Minister, Mr. Agnihotri is the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh.

“Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has appointed Mr. Channi and Mr. Agnihotri as AICC senior observers for the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu & Kashmir with immediate effect,” a party statement said.

Jammu and Kashmir gears up for phase 1 polls, seven districts to vote after a decade

The Congress on Monday (September 16, 2024) released its manifesto for the Jammu and Kashmir polls, promising a slew of welfare measures for farmers, women and the youth. The party promised to provide inclusive and accountable governance while ensuring that the central government grants statehood to Jammu and Kashmir.

Elections in Jammu and Kashmir are being held in three phases. Voting for 24 seats will be held in the first phase on Wednesday (September 18, 2024), followed by polling for 26 seats in the second phase on September 25.

The voting for 40 seats in third phase will be held on October 1 while counting of votes will be held on October 8.

Published - September 17, 2024 07:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024 / Jammu and Kashmir / India

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.