J&K Assembly Polls: Campaigning for first phase ends

Campaigning for the first phase of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections, in which the stakes are high for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the National Conference, ended on Monday. Besides the traditional rivals, the electoral battle features the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress, the CPI(M), Independents backed by the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and Member of Parliament Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, who is out on bail.

Around 23.27 lakh voters, including 5.66 lakh youths, will decide the fate of leaders such as Iltija Mufti, 37, daughter of PDP president Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting from Srigufwara-Bijbehara. All the 16 segments of south Kashmir’s Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kugam, which the PDP claims as its bastion, will go to the polls in the first phase. In 2014, the party had won 11 seats from south Kashmir.

“Bijbehara is not just a home to the Muftis but is our bastion. It will always remain so. I pledge to serve people not as a politician but as a daughter and a sister,” Ms. Mufti said, as she wrapped up her first-ever campaign as a candidate. She is pitted against the NC’s Dr. Bashir Ahmad Veeri, who too has campaigned with vigour attracting sizeable crowds in his rallies. Ms. Mufti sought votes on the resolution of the Kashmir issue, the release of arrested youth, ending the security crackdown and guaranteeing the rights and dignity of the people, besides restoration of Article 370.

The PDP’s Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, who spent 19 months in jail on charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, is contesting from the Pulwama constituency. He is up against 11 candidates, including the NC’s Mohammad Khalil Bandh, a former PDP leader. Talat Majid Alie, who holds a PhD in Agriculture, is backed by the JeI. It is for the first time that the banned outfit is supporting Independent candidates in an election. The CPI(M)‘s M.Y. Tarigami is up against JeI-backed candidate Sayar Ahmad Reshi in Kulgam, which is set to see a neck-to-neck fight.

The NC-Congress combine is looking at these elections as their potential chance to revive and expand in south Kashmir in the wake of several senior leaders leaving the PDP in the past five years and ahead of the elections. NC leader and former Member of Parliament Hasnain Massodi is contesting from Pampore and former Minister Sakeena Masood from D.H. Pora.

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir is fighting the election from Dooru and is pitted against the PDP’s Mohammad Ashraf Malik. In Anantnag-44, the Congress’ Peerzada Mohammad Sayeed will see a close fight from the PDP’s Mehbooba Beg, also a former MP. Senior Congress leader Vikar Rasool Wani is contesting elections from Banihal. The NC-Congress has forged a pre-poll alliance, though fighting on separate manifestoes.

For the first time, the BJP has fielded seven candidates in south Kashmir. The party is contesting from Rajpora, Shopian, Kokernag, Anantnag-43, Anantnag-44, Srigufwara-Bijbehara and Shangus-Anantnag seats. In the Chenab valley, with more Muslim voters than Hindus, the BJP is contesting on all eight seats and is banking on two Muslim candidates, Taraq Hussain Keen for the Inderwal seat, and Mohd. Saleem Bhat for the Banihal seat. It has fielded Shagun Parihar from Kishtwar, Sunil Kumar Sharma from Padder-Nagseni, Daleep Singh from Bhaderwah, Gajay Singh Rana from Doda, Shakti Raj Parihar from Doda-West and Rakesh Singh Thakur from Ramban.

“There was a time when people thought the BJP wouldn’t gain acceptance in Kashmir. The situation is different today. People are eager to listen to the BJP and understand our message. We are confident that we will win this election,” senior BJP leader, and the party’s election in-charge of J&K, Ram Madhav said.

Engineer Rashid, released on a 22-day bail, also concluded his campaigning for the first phase in Shopian district on Monday. He targeted the NC and the PDP leadership for “failing to address the concerns and aspirations of the people of J&K”. “Ms. Mufti forged an illegitimate alliance with the BJP to stay in power. Mr. Abdullah has added to the miseries of the people of Kashmir during his rule,” Mr. Rashid said. His party is supporting 13 candidates in south Kashmir.

Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, V.K. Birdi, on Monday said an elaborate security plan has been made for the first phase of elections in J&K.

“A multi-tier security system is in place for safe movement of security forces, security at booths, and polling stations. Quick Response Teams, Special Response Teams, and inter-district checkpoints have been made more effective to ensure seamless security,” he said.

