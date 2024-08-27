J&K Assembly elections: BJP retains most candidate from withdrawn first list, brings just one change

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) dropped one candidate out of 44 names nominated in the list that was released earlier this week and led to furore within the party in Jammu & Kashmir.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Vaishno Devi seats, the party has now fielded Baldev Raj Sharma and dropped Rohit Dubey, a BJP statement said.

The first list of the BJP had several Muslim candidates from the Pir Panjal valley, which has seven Assembly constituencies. Those included Mohammad Akram Choudhary from the Gulabgarh seat; Zulfiqar Choudhary from the Budhal seat; Iqbal Malik of the Thanamandi seat; Syed Mushtaq Bhukhari from the Surankote seat, Choudhary Abdul Gani from the Poonch Haveli and Murtaza Khan from the Mendhar.

The first list was withdrawn after several party workers protested and alleged “turncoats” being preferred over “dedicated workers”. The BJP list with 44 candidates was withdrawn later.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.