ADVERTISEMENT

BJP releases sixth list of 10 candidates for J&K Assembly polls

Published - September 08, 2024 04:24 pm IST - New Delhi

According to the BJP’s sixth candidates’ list, Faqir Mohammad Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, Abdul Rasheed Khan from Sonawari and Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara

PTI

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. Representational file image. | Photo Credit: IMRAN NISSAR

The BJP on Sunday (September 8, 2024) released a list of 10 candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, fielding R.S. Pathania from Udhampur East and Naseer Ahmad Lone from Bandipora.

ADVERTISEMENT

The three-phase elections to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The results will be declared on October 4.

Editorial | Fresh openings: On the J&K Assembly elections

According to the BJP's sixth candidates' list, Faqir Mohammad Khan will contest from the Gurez Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat, Abdul Rasheed Khan from Sonawari and Ghulam Mohammad Mir from Handwara.

Bharat Bhushan will contest the election from Kathua, Rajeev Bhagat from Bishnah and Surinder Bhagat from Marh. These three assembly seats are reserved for the Scheduled Caste (SC).

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP has named Vikram Randhawa as its candidate from the Bahu Assembly seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US