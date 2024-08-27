ADVERTISEMENT

BJP names 29 more candidates for J&K Assembly polls

Updated - August 27, 2024 05:03 pm IST

Published - August 27, 2024 04:27 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

 The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a 90-member Assembly, is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.  File. | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

The BJP on Tuesday (August 27, 2024) named 29 more candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls, taking to 45 the number of seats for which it has announced its nominees.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party has fielded Devender Singh Rana from Nagrota and named Satish Sharma as its candidate from Billawar, which was represented by former Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh in the last Assembly polls held in 2014.

Also read | National Conference, Congress announce seat-sharing deal for J&K polls

The BJP has made one change from the now-rescinded list, which was put out on Monday, as it has named Baldev Raj Sharma from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi seat in place of Rohit Dubey. All other names are same for the same set of constituencies, announced yesterday before being withdrawn.

ADVERTISEMENT

The party's latest list has 10 candidates for the second phase of polls and 19 for the third phase.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The BJP has so far not named its nominee for Nowshera, which was represented in 2014 by its current State president Ravinder Raina, and Gandhinagar, from where its another senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta was elected in the last polls.

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which has a 90-member Assembly, is going to polls in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US