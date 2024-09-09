Banned Jamaat leaders organise first major poll rally in south Kashmir’s Kulgam

In its first show of strength, several leaders of banned Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI), which has fielded candidates in the Assembly election as Independents, on Sunday (September 8,. 2024) addressed a well-attended poll rally in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also read: Article 370 is history, buried forever: Amit Shah at BJP’s J&K manifesto release

“Today’s election rally is the beginning of a peaceful political revolution. It is for a stable and strong Kashmir. Similar poll rallies would have happened across Kashmir if the ban on the JeI was lifted. We are peace-loving people and unfortunately were pushed behind the curtains and our rights were snatched. If the ban was revoked, we would have fielded candidates across Kashmir,” JeI spokesperson Shamim Ahmad Thokar said.

Besides Mr. Thokar, Jamaat’s special panel head Ghulam Qadir Wani, and candidate Sayar Ahmad Reshi from Kulgam addressed the rally in the Bugam area. Hundreds of supporters attended the first such election rally of the JeI in an area known for boycotting elections in the past.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs imposed a ban against the JeI under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and, declared it an “unlawful association” on February 28, 2019, months ahead of the Centre’s move to end J&K’s special status.

Speaking at the election rally, the Jamaat leaders were seen talking about the issues of drug addiction, unemployment, and “the bright future of Kashmir”.

Replying to a question regarding migrant Kashmir Pandits who left the Valley in the 1990s, Mr. Thokar said, “We equally express our wish for them (Pandits) to return to Kashmir. We are ready to offer them protection. Kashmiri Pandits have their home and houses here.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This was JeI’s first election rally since 1987. The JeI was a constituent of the separatist Hurriyat in the past three decades and stayed away from the electoral process, as it backed the separatists’ boycott calls.

“Institutions have approached us and people also talked to us, which ultimately paved the way for us to join the poll fray,” Mr. Wani said.

Addressing the gathering, Mr. Reshi said there was a political vacuum created by regional parties that needed to be filled. “People are our strength. We are ready to face criticism,” he said. He is fighting against CPI(M) leader M.Y. Tarigami, who represented the constituency several times in the past.

The JeI is also backing an Independent candidate, Aijaz Mir, from Shopian’s Zainapora area. Speaking at the rally, Mr. Mir said, “If elected, I will talk about Kashmir and Kashmiris. We will represent the aspirations of people in the Assembly.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.