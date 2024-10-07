Ballots all set to decide fate of J&K candidates

With security beefed across the region, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) is all set to count votes on Tuesday (October 8, 2024) to elect its first government as a Union Territory (UT), in the backdrop of a healthy voter turnout of 63.88% in the recent election.

The counting day will decide the fate of 415 candidates, including 28 female candidates. The key faces include National Conference’s Omar Abdullah, Peoples Democratic Party’s Iltija Mufti, BJP’s Ravinder Raina, CPI(M)‘s M.Y. Tarigami, J&K Apni Party’s Altaf Bukhari, Awami Ittehad Party’s Sheikh Khursheed and J&K Peoples Conference’s Sajad Lone.

Security ramped up

Security has been increased across J&K, especially around the counting centres in 20 districts of the UT, an official said.

There are a total 90 assembly constituencies in J&K and a party needs 46 seats to cross the majority mark. Out of 90 seats, 74 are general, seven are reserved for Schedule Caste candidates and nine are reserved for Schedule Tribe candidates. There are a total 87 lakh voters in Jammu and Kashmir, which include around 44. 46 lakh males and 42. 62 lakh females. A total of 3.71 lakh first-time voters also registered for this election.

