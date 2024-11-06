 />
Assembly has done its job: Omar Abdullah on J&K special status resolution

J-K Assembly passes resolution seeking restoration of special status, sparking backlash from BJP legislators

Updated - November 06, 2024 01:26 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the second day of the J&K Assembly session in Srinagar on Tuesday.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah speaks during the second day of the J&K Assembly session in Srinagar on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Wednesday (November 6, 2024) that the Assembly has done its job after it passed a resolution seeking a dialogue between the Centre and elected representatives for the restoration of the special status of the erstwhile state.

The resolution, which also expressed “concern” over the “unilateral removal” of the special status, was passed without any debate as the Speaker put it to voice vote amidst noisy scenes.

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, amid uproar, passes resolution seeking restoration of special status

“The Assembly has done its job. I will only say this much,” a beaming Mr. Abdullah told reporters outside the Assembly complex.

NC MLA and J-K's deputy Chief Minister, Surinder Choudhary, moved the resolution for restoring the special status of J-K, which was revoked by the Centre on August 5, 2019.

Editorial | Solemn promise: On restoring Statehood for Jammu and Kashmir 

“That this legislative assembly reaffirms the importance of the special status and constitutional guarantees that safeguarded the identity, culture, and rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and expresses concern over their unilateral removal,” the resolution moved by Mr. Choudhary said.

This Assembly emphasises that any process for restoration must safeguard both national unity and the legitimate aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, the resolution added.

BJP members, including the Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma, opposed the resolution, saying it was not part of the listed business.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha calls for restoration of J&K Statehood; lauds high turnout in polls

“We reject the resolution. The business given to us was that the discussion is on the Lieutenant Governor’s address,” he said.

As the BJP members continued to raise slogans against the resolution, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather said put it to voice vote, and it was passed amidst the din.

As soon as the resolution was passed, the BJP members stormed the well of the House. The Speaker then adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

However, after the House met again, it continued to witness a ruckus, forcing the speaker to adjourn it for an hour.

Published - November 06, 2024 01:05 pm IST

