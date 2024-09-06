Again, Omar Abdullah is being challenged at the polls by a prison inmate

A contestant from jail has left National Conference (NC) vice president and candidate Omar Abdullah edgy once again.

Just four months ago, the former J&K Chief Minister lost the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat to Sheikh Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, who contested and won from Tihar Jail.

This time around, in the run-up to the Assembly election, it’s Sarjan Ahmad Wagay, a cleric widely known as Sarjan Barkati, who is challenging Mr. Abdullah. Hailing from Shopian’s Zainapora area in south Kashmir, Mr. Wagay is currently in a Valley jail on charges of terror funding and promoting secession.

He has filed his nomination papers from the Ganderbal and Beerwah constituencies, which were tipped to be the seats Mr. Abdullah was interested in. Later, however, Mr. Abdullah filed his nomination papers from the Ganderbal and Budgam seats, expressing suspicion about the forces backing Mr. Wagay.

‘Political prisoner’

“It’s being spread that Mr. Barkati is chasing Mr. Abdullah. It’s not true. He is no king. Mr. Barkati is a political prisoner. We want to take him out of prison. Everyone has the right to contest elections. When Engineer Rashid can contest, why not Mr. Barkati? Democracy is equal to all. He deserves a fair chance,” said Adil Nazir Khan, who filed the nomination on behalf of Mr. Wagay. Earlier, Mr. Wagay’s nomination was rejected from his hometown of Zainpora because he had not “fulfilled all the formalities”.

Mr. Khan said Mr. Wagay had chosen the Ganderbal seat “because of his stature”, noting that he will be contesting against a former J&K Chief Minister and former Indian External Affairs Minister.

In his forties, Mr. Wagay rose to fame during the street protests triggered by the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen ‘commander’ Burhan Wani in an encounter in 2016. His speeches and pro-azaadi (freedom) sloganeering, which was quirky for its unique style, earned him sobriquets like ‘Azaadi Chacha’ and ‘Pied Piper’. He spearheaded multiple anti-India rallies in Kulgam, Shopian, and Anantnag during the 85-day long civilian unrest in 2016, drawing hundreds of youths to them.

Mr. Barkati was first arrested in 2016 under the Public Safety Act and released in 2020. He was again arrested in 2021 after he allegedly “addressed people during Eid prayers” and “prayed for Palestine”. Earlier this year, the State Investigation Agency of the J&K Police booked Mr. Wagay and his wife under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and accused him of being “an active ideologue, promoter and supporter of ongoing militant-secessionist nexus”.

Omar smells a rat

Mr. Abdullah sees a conspiracy behind his rival’s candidature. “Leaders in Delhi dislike me. But the fact that they hate me so much is getting evident to me. Why are candidates in jail only contesting against me? Even those who have nothing to do with these constituencies,” Mr. Abdullah said, in a reference to Mr. Wagay, who is from south Kashmir’s Shopian and chose to contest from two seats in central Kashmir.

The former J&K CM said he now smells a rat even in Engineer Rashid’s Lok Sabha win from Baramulla. “I never saw a plot in the victory of Mr. Rashid, who had contested elections earlier too. But when the news came about him [Mr. Wagay] contesting from Ganderbal, I could see a plot. I got forms from different constituencies to test the waters. Some agencies felt that I may also contest from Beerwah where I won the last time. He [Mr. Wagay] was first asked to file from Ganderbal and then from Beerwah. I chose to file from Budgam instead to spoil their game,” Mr. Abdullah said.

Without naming anyone, Mr. Abdullah said that “these agencies in Delhi” might be big but “we too have smart brains here”.

Meanwhile, jailed MP Mr. Rashid’s party, the Awami Ittehad Party, has also fielded a candidate against Mr. Abdullah. Ganderbal district, which has two Assembly segments, will go to the polls in the second phase on September 25. A total of 1,29,114 voters will decide the fate of the candidates from the Ganderbal seat.

