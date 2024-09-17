ADVERTISEMENT

After Sajad Lone’s ‘not in jail’ jibe, Engineer Rashid threatens to file case

Published - September 17, 2024 10:29 pm IST - SRINAGAR

Mr. Rashid was released on a 22-day bail to campaign for the Assembly polls. Mr. Lone on Monday said the AIP leader was a “BJP proxy” and “was not in jail for the past two months”

The Hindu Bureau

Awami Ittehad Party leader Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also known as Engineer Rashid, speaks during a public rally at Baramulla, some 55km north of Srinagar, on September 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: AP

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, also a Member of Parliament, and J&K Peoples Conference (JKPC) chief Sajad Lone exchanged barbs on Tuesday (September 17, 2024) over the former’s release on bail. 

Addressing an election rally in Kupwara district, hometown of both Mr. Lone and Mr. Rashid, the MP countered the remarks made by the JKPC chief about his bail and threatened to file a case.

Also Read | Kashmir issue, not elections, our priority, says Engineer Rashid

“I have spent over five and a half years in jail. I have suffered for speaking the truth. Those who have lived comfortably and supported the RSS are now accusing me of being an agent of the Central government. The claims (of Mr. Lone) are completely false. I will take this matter to the authorities to ensure that such baseless allegations are addressed,” Mr. Rashid said.

Mr. Lone, who is contesting from twin Assembly segments of Handwara and Kupwara, on Monday (September 16, 2024) said Mr. Rashid “was not in jail for the past two months”.

Also Read | Engineer Rashid says he is no ‘BJP proxy’

“Delhi shouldn’t think it has a goon who will silence others in Kashmir at their behest. That era is over. I have never labelled anyone as an agent before, but Engineer Rashid is indeed a BJP proxy. Ask him where he was for the last two months. He was not in jail,” Mr. Lone said.

Mr. Rashid, who defeated Mr. Lone in the Lok Sabha election from the Baramulla seat earlier this year, was released on a 22-day bail to campaign for the Assembly elections.

