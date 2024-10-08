After decisive mandate, governance challenges likely for NC-Congress alliance in J&K as key administrative powers remain with the L-G 

The National Conference-Congress alliance, which is all set to form the government in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) will have to carefully negotiate governance challenges as key areas of administration such as police and public order are assigned to the Lieutenant Governor, the Centre’s nominee.

As per the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 that split the former State into two Union Territories — J&K and Ladakh, the J&K Legislative Assembly may enact laws with respect to any of the matters mentioned in the Concurrent List and State List, excluding police and public order, in the Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India.

The J&K Assembly will have no say in subjects such as education, marriages, taxes, property transfer, forests, trade unions, labour welfare, charitable organisations, trade and commerce according to the Transaction of Business Rules pertaining to the 2019 Act which were notified in 2020 and 2024.

Subjects such as municipal corporations, public health, hospitals, sale of liquor, construction of roads and bridges, agriculture, water, land, regulation of mines, industries, salaries and allowances of members of the legislature, land revenue, taxes, tolls, taxes on professions, trades, employment and luxuries, however remain under the purview of the Legislative Assembly.

NC vice-president Omar Abdullah, who is a front runner to the Chief Minister’s post, hoped for a cordial working relationship with the BJP-led government at the Centre. “There are far too many problems that J&K has. J&K cannot have an antagonistic relationship with the Central government, we will have to find a way of working together. I hope the Union government will respect the mandate of the people and work together with the government of J&K to resolve the problems of people,” Mr. Abdullah said in Srinagar.

Days before the J&K Assembly election was announced, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on July 12 amended the Transaction of Business Rules, giving more powers to the L-G in the matters pertaining to the police, public order and the All India Services (AIS), including their transfers and postings. Any proposal regarding the appointment of Advocate-General, Law Officers and proposals regarding the grant or refusal of prosecution sanction or filing of appeal will have to be placed before the L-G first, according to the rules.

Though Home Minister Amit Shah has stated in Parliament that Statehood will be restored in J&K after the Assembly election, no specific timeline has been provided yet.

On Tuesday, Mr. Shah’s posted on X, “Democracy has now been revived in the same Kashmir valley. People elected their representatives without any terror and panic.”

J&K has been under Central rule since June 2018 and elections were held in the Union Territory after ten years.

